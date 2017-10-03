Las Vegas Shooting: Useful Information

SEARCHING FOR A LOVED ONE? – Metro and the coroner’s office have set up a hotline for those that are searching for missing loved one. The number is designed for this purpose only. 1-800-536-9488. For more information, call Jeremy Handel at the LVCVA at 702-806-0510.

FAMILY REUNIFICATION CENTER A assistance center and reunification center has been set up at the Las Vegas Convention Center for families. Click here for more information.

TO DONATE BLOOD – Register for an appointment at www.bloodhero.com or call 1-877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376)

West Prep Elementary, 2050 Sapphire Stone Avenue (Lake Mead/Tonopah) is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, October 3rd from 3:30-6pm

FREE COUNSELING – The UNLV Center for Individual, Couple and Family Counseling is offering free crisis counseling. Call 702.895.3106.

FREE FLIGHTS

Allegiant Airlines and American Airlines have said that they will provide free flights to family members of victims of the mass shooting. Click here for more information.

FREE HOTEL ROOMS FOR VICTIMS

MGM Resorts International is offering free rooms at Bellagio for victims’ families. They are also working with Southwest Airlines to assist with family travel.

South Point Hotel Casino is offering rooms to those traveling to Las Vegas to assist their loved ones.

VIGILS AND SERVICES

Click here for information on special services and vigils to remember the victims.