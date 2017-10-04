Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, October 4th

THE STREAK ENDS! Dayna Herrera is the 4th P1 to BEAT Spence in Spence’s Challenge with a shocking perfect score! The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot will now return on Thursday with a new total of $98.00… Do you think you have what it takes to beat Spence next? If you tie him you’ll win the all the cash, but don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- The American League Wild Card game kicked off the Major League Baseball playoffs last night, featuring the New York Yankees verses whom? A: MINNESOTA TWINS
- Who challenged Steven Segal to a fight that would potentially be held in Las Vegas? A: GEORGE FOREMAN
- A new Tesla model is believed to have been spotted ahead of it’s unveiling. Specifically, what type of vehicle is it? A: SEMI TRUCK
- Who played guitar on Miley Cyrus’ tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims on the Tonight Show Monday? A: ADAM SANDLER
- With the third Sex and The City movie scrapped, Kim Cattrall is publicly calling out which former co-stars? A: SARAH JESSICA PALMER