LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, October 4th

By Spence
Filed Under: Chet Buchanan, Spence, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, trivia, Chet, jackpot, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, win money, trivia game

THE STREAK ENDS! Dayna Herrera is the 4th P1 to BEAT Spence in Spence’s Challenge with a shocking perfect score! The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot will now return on Thursday with a new total of $98.00… Do you think you have what it takes to beat Spence next? If you tie him you’ll win the all the cash, but don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. The American League Wild Card game kicked off the Major League Baseball playoffs last night, featuring the New York Yankees verses whom?      A: MINNESOTA TWINS
  2. Who challenged Steven Segal to a fight that would potentially be held in Las Vegas?          A: GEORGE FOREMAN 
  3. A new Tesla model is believed to have been spotted ahead of it’s unveiling. Specifically, what type of vehicle is it?            A: SEMI TRUCK
  4. Who played guitar on Miley Cyrus’ tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims on the Tonight Show Monday?          A: ADAM SANDLER
  5. With the third Sex and The City movie scrapped, Kim Cattrall is publicly calling out which former co-stars?      A: SARAH JESSICA PALMER 
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live