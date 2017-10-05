Justin Timberlake Models 1950s Swimsuit in ‘Wonder Wheel’ Trailer

By Hayden Wright

The first trailer for Woody Allen’s tense, melodramatic film Wonder Wheel just dropped, and between scenes of Kate Winslet’s hand-wringing and emotional dysfunction, Justin Timberlake makes several appearances. The film, set in 1950s Coney Island, follows a married woman’s dalliance with a handsome lifeguard (played by Timberlake) while her home life unravels.

Related: Fergie Pleads the Fifth on Dating Justin Timberlake

Wonder Wheel was shot on location in Coney Island, one of Allen’s childhood haunts. The trailer features highly stylized interiors and exteriors, as well as period costumes: Timberlake is featured in a midcentury bathing costume.

Wonder Wheel will screen at the New York Film Festival on October 14. Watch the trailer below.