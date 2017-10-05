LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, October 5th

By Chet Buchanan
Five questions, thirty seconds… what do you say if you don’t know the answer? “Jim-Bob-Cooter!” but are you going to “Cooter” today? “Not-Today!” Tie Spence, win the $128 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Beat Spence, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. 143 were arrested after a protest blocked highway traffic in what city?      A: ST LOUIS 
  2. What quarterback is taking a serious heat after saying it was, “funny a female was talking about routes?”         A: CAM NEWTON
  3. The success of the new show “The Good Doctor” has secured it a full season of shows from which network?       A: ABC
  4. What automaker’s self-driving cars were involved in six accidents last month, although non were their fault?          A: GM
  5. The “N” named tropical depression is on the verge of becoming a Tropical Storm is the Caribbean. What’s its name?      A: NATE
