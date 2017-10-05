LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, October 5th, 2017

By Chet Buchanan
(credit: garyspivey.com/98.5 KLUC)

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. In today’s edition: Gary Spivey talks about the recent events that have affected our community… p1 Sams calls asking about why her husband is not acting like himself anymore, what’s going on with him? Caludia’s mom just moved back to Las Vegas, will it work out?

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s Website

