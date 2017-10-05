The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/5/17

LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

By Chet Buchanan
A. James Clark is a billionaire who made his fortune after conquering many setbacks in life… One of those setbacks was Clark’s education, because he organically dreamed of attending Cornell University but couldn’t afford the tuition! So instead he went to Maryland University where he studied for four years and he credits much of his success to the school.

Unfortunately, A. James Clark passed away recently, but he left a little gift for his home college, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

