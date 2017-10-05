LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

The Maid Had One Job… Should She Be Fired?

By Chet Buchanan
Photo credit should read SAMUEL ARANDA/AFP/Getty Images

Imagine if you just hired a maid to start cleaning your home every week and you specifically asked her to clean everything BUT the lipstick on the bathroom mirror… The lipstick is from your girlfriend who left town for a while, but she wrote ‘I love you’ in lipstick on the mirror before she left.

Then, what would you do if you came home from work only to find out she cleaned off the lipstick! Would you fire her in a furious rage? Would you give her a second chance?

Well… Believe it or not, this actually happened to Chet’s friend! Find out the response, Below! 

