Spence’s Challenge: Friday, October 6th

The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot slowly climbs higher as Spence won his 2nd game in a row today! Will you be the P1 to end the new streak in Spences Challenge? It’s a five question, po culture trivia game with a thirty second timer! You’ll win $148 if you can tie Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1000 if you can beat him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!