Spence’s Challenge: Friday, October 6th

By Chet Buchanan
The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot slowly climbs higher as Spence won his 2nd game in a row today! Will you be the P1 to end the new streak in Spences Challenge? It’s a five question, po culture trivia game with a thirty second timer! You’ll win $148 if you can tie Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1000 if you can beat him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Which was the first of Cam Newton’s endorsements to drop him after his sexist comments to reporter?       A: DANNON YOGURT/OIKOS
  2. Who does Tyrese blame for the delay on Fast and Furious 9?”        A: THE ROCK
  3. Who straight up ask Demi Lovato ever song ruin the friendship was about Nick Jonas?            A: ELLEN          
  4. That big full moon we had last night is known as what kind of moon?        A: HARVEST/BLOOD MOON
  5. On Tuesday, a 70 mile wide cloud pattern on Denver’s weather radar wasn’t clouds, but a ridiculous wave of what?         A: BUTTERFLIES
