Spence’s Challenge: Friday, October 6th

The Terrible Herbst Spence's Challenge Jackpot - Spence won his 2nd game in a row today. It's a five question, pop culture trivia game with a thirty second timer!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Which was the first of Cam Newton’s endorsements to drop him after his sexist comments to reporter? A: DANNON YOGURT/OIKOS
- Who does Tyrese blame for the delay on Fast and Furious 9?” A: THE ROCK
- Who straight up ask Demi Lovato ever song ruin the friendship was about Nick Jonas? A: ELLEN
- That big full moon we had last night is known as what kind of moon? A: HARVEST/BLOOD MOON
- On Tuesday, a 70 mile wide cloud pattern on Denver’s weather radar wasn’t clouds, but a ridiculous wave of what? A: BUTTERFLIES