Some believe that the best in people come out during the worst of times… And that couldn’t be more true for 66 year old Greg Zanis! Greg drove over 1,800 miles from his hometown of Illinois to hand deliver 58 Wooden Crosses that he built for all of the fallen victims from last Sunday’s concert.It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

