Saying it has not been a normal week this week in Las Vegas would be a gross understatement. Typically, as you can see below, “Spence’s Song of the Week” is about…frankly…stupid stuff. Spence specializes in stupid. But with the events of October 1st, his song this week pays tribute to those heroes in uniform, or not, and the people we say everyday in hopes of seeing them tomorrow. This is “I’m Glad You’re Here.”





A new Song of the Week every Friday morning at 8:05.parody that salutes theater companies everywhere. It’s “Jazz Hands.”Inspired by the oldepisode featuring the phrase “Man Hands,”

Inspired by real life events, Chet, most certainly was, felt up by the TSA.





It’s September…we get it, Mother Nature, we live in the desert but 105 IN SEPTEMBER?!?!?! Spence’s Song of the Week covers how it is with “It’s Friggin’ Hot: Part 2.”Dare we say that this is the official anthem of summer in Las Vegas, “It’s Friggin’ Hot: Part 1.”And…for you knuckleheads who can’t handle their booze during the three-day weekend, check out, “Labor Day Drunk.”