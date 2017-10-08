Vegas Gets Low At Low Rider!

Car fans gathered in by the flocks to the Low Rider Super Show which took place today at the Cashman Center Saturday, October 8th.

The event featured 500 of the hottest low riders, car-hops, LIVE concert performances and more! The indoor-outdoor car show featured Chevy Impalas, Buick Skylarks, Cadillacs, Pontiacs and the list goes on. The vehicles brought the heat this year with decorative add-ons to make each car stand out. Some cars included mirrors, candy, wood chips and spinning rotators.

The event gave a southern California vintage vibe with attendees looking amazing! Some gentleman wore the original low worn dickies shorts, high socks, and converse. Some women styled their hair in rolls, wore velvet dresses and heels.

Live performances included Brown Boy, Lighter Shade of Brown, Lil Rob and last but not least Baby Bash.

We can’t forget all of the tasty treats such as my favorites the french fries, Dippin’ Dots ice cream and Oso Ono Shaved Ice! Cold treats are a big hit in the Vegas heat.

This is a family event for all. If you love cars, this could be the event for you!