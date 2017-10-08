LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Vegas Gets Low At Low Rider!

By Gianni Giancola
Filed Under: baby bash, cashman center, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Lowrider SUPER Show, lowrider
PC: Gianni Giancola
The Low Rider Super Show 2017.

Car fans gathered in by the flocks to the Low Rider Super Show which took place today at the Cashman Center Saturday, October 8th.

img 5718 e1507518755949 Vegas Gets Low At Low Rider!

The event featured 500 of the hottest low riders, car-hops, LIVE concert performances and more! The indoor-outdoor car show featured Chevy Impalas, Buick Skylarks, Cadillacs, Pontiacs and the list goes on. The vehicles brought the heat this year with decorative add-ons to make each car stand out. Some cars included mirrors, candy, wood chips and spinning rotators.

img 5708 Vegas Gets Low At Low Rider!

img 5711 Vegas Gets Low At Low Rider!

img 5725 e1507518168380 Vegas Gets Low At Low Rider!

img 5715 Vegas Gets Low At Low Rider!

img 5716 Vegas Gets Low At Low Rider!

The event gave a southern California vintage vibe with attendees looking amazing! Some gentleman wore the original low worn dickies shorts, high socks, and converse. Some women styled their hair in rolls, wore velvet dresses and heels.

Live performances included Brown Boy, Lighter Shade of Brown, Lil Rob and last but not least Baby Bash.

img 5724 e1507518598101 Vegas Gets Low At Low Rider!

We can’t forget all of the tasty treats such as my favorites the french fries, Dippin’ Dots ice cream and Oso Ono Shaved Ice! Cold treats are a big hit in the Vegas heat.

img 5728 e1507518528143 Vegas Gets Low At Low Rider!

img 5730 e1507518505913 Vegas Gets Low At Low Rider!

This is a family event for all. If you love cars, this could be the event for you!

More from Gianni Giancola
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live