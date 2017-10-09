Chets Randoms for 10/9/17

Here are some random facts for you…

The only major building in Tokyo that Godzilla has never destroyed in a movie is the Imperial Palace, out of respect to the emperor.

Canada has more lakes than the rest of the world combined.

There are two songs in history that spent 10 weeks at number two on the Billboard chart without ever making it to number one: “Waiting For a Girl Like You”by Foreigner in 1981 and ’82 . . . and “Work It” by Missy Elliott in 2002 and ’03.

The average person sleeps for six hours and 31 minutes on weekdays, and seven hours and 22 minutes on weekends.

The reason the World Wildlife Federation went with a panda bear for their logo is because it’s black and white, which saves money on printing costs.