LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Healing with “TIP”

By Chet Buchanan
The Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Southern Nevada is an incredible organization that serves alongside first responders  in dangerous situations to provide the correct emotional and mental support that they might need. Jill, who is the Executive Director and CEO of TIP, called the show today to talk about the aftermath of last Monday and the right steps to take when healing…

Listen and find out how you can get involved, Below! 

To donate, get more information, or if you’re interested volunteering, CLICK HERE 

