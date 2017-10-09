LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, October 9th

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Spence won his 3rd game in a row today, adding another $25.00 into the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, for a new grand total of $173! Want to win the cash? Just Tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. What baseball teams manager admittedly screwed up, which may have led his team to her last Friday, and definitely let his star reliever to call him “an imbecile?”    A: NEW YORK YANKEES 
  2. Which artist greatest hits album peaked at number five in 1994… But just re-entered the billboard 200 at #2?         A: TOM PETTY
  3. Who made out with Kate McKinnon on SNL this weekend?      A:GAL GADOT
  4. Who reportedly offered to help capture a brutal Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony by offering to take him to dinner?           A: ANGELINA JOLIE
  5. What city is hepatitis A outbreak is among our nations worst in decades?          A: SAN DIEGO
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live