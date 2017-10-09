LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/9/17

By Chet Buchanan
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Have you ever heard of the Freedom-Day Movement? It all started five years ago in West Virginia, where one man was looking for ways he could help out local veterans. That man created “Freedom Day” which is supposed to be the one day out of the year where people give to local veterans. Mike from Dee-for-Dentist came on the show to talk about how his business is giving back with free dental care for veterans!  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

This years Freedom Day falls on October 12, listen below and find out how to get involved! 

If you want to contact Mike and get involved, CLICK HERE

If you want to fond out more information about Freedom Day, CLICK HERE

 

 

