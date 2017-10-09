Win Tickets To See P!NK At The T-Mobile Arena

“Today’s The Day” because all week long listen to KLUC and when you hear a P!NK song you can win tickets to see her. P!NK will be coming to Las Vegas on May 26th 2018 and performing at the T-Mobile Arena. This show is part of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour that is headlined by her newest single “Whatever You Want.” Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff collaborated with her on this newest song and there have been rumors that he may appear with her on stage at select performance. The best thing is you can are win tickets before you can buy them so “Try” to listen to KLUC all week long! Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 13th.