California Wildfire: Live from the Ground

By Chet Buchanan
Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

Southern California has been devastated by a recent wildfire that has moved it’s way across the state  claiming 11 lives with over 100 people missing! This unfortunate tragedy has forced many Californians to leave their homes and seek shelter. Chet’s personal friend, “Dax,” lives in Anaheim Hills, Californian, and was one of those locals who was forced to leave his belongings…

Dax joined the how today, to give a live update from the ground in Californian. Dax explained how in the morning the fire seemed miles away and that they were safe from harm. Little did Dax know how fast the fire can spread and before he knew it the fire was right in his community! He was forced to quickly grab his daughter from school, get his family and some belongings and leave his home.

Listen to the chilling story of Dax and how the California wildfire has impacted their lives, Below!

