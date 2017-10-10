Chets Randoms for 10/10/17

Here are some random facts for you…
- People are more likely to donate to hurricane relief efforts if their name starts with the same letter as the name of the hurricane.
- 62.5% of Starbucks stores have another one within one mile . . . and the average store has 3.6 other stores within one mile.
- There’s a city in Alaska called Diomede that’s just 2.4 miles away from Russia.
- There are 16 fictional characters with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The most recent is Snoopy, who got his star in 2015 . . . Mickey Mouse was first, in 1978.
- The U.S. has the highest drinking age in North or South America. The next closest is Paraguay, at 20.