Chets Randoms for 10/10/17

By Chet Buchanan
Photo by NASA via Getty Images

Here are some random facts for you…

  1. People are more likely to donate to hurricane relief efforts if their name starts with the same letter as the name of the hurricane.
  2. 62.5% of Starbucks stores have another one within one mile . . . and the average store has 3.6 other stores within one mile.
  3. There’s a city in Alaska called Diomede that’s just 2.4 miles away from Russia.
  4. There are 16 fictional characters with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.  The most recent is Snoopy, who got his star in 2015 . . . Mickey Mouse was first, in 1978.
  5. The U.S. has the highest drinking age in North or South America.  The next closest is Paraguay, at 20.
