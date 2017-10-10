Everything You Need to Know for Golden Knights Home Opener

PRO TIP: You’re going to want to get there early…. like EARLY!!

The puck drops at 7p at T-Mobile Arena for the Golden Knights first regular season game.

PARKING:

Garage N (New York-New York)- SOLD OUT, Garage E (Excalibur)- some still available, Garage M (MGM)- some still available

…..OR Park for free and ride with the RTC. There are four locations….

Route 605 –Summerlin Golden Knights Express

-Starting point: J.W. Marriott Las Vegas, Rampart Casino (221 N. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89145)

-Departure Times Prior to Game Start: Two hours; one hour and 40 minutes; and one hour and 20 minutes

-Estimated length of ride: 40 minutes

Route 606 –Henderson Golden Knights Express

-Starting point: PT’s Ranch (2430 E. Pebble Rd., Henderson, NV)

-Departure Times Prior to Game Start: One hour and 45 minutes; one hour and 25 minutes; and one hour and 5 minutes

-Estimated length of ride: 25 minutes

Route 607 –Centennial Hills Golden Knights Express

-Starting Point: Centennial Hills Transit Center and Park & Ride (7313 Grand Montecito Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89149)

-Departure Times Prior to Game Start: Two hours and five minutes; one hour and 45 minutes; and one hour and 25 minutes

-Estimated length of ride: 45 minutes

Route 608 –Southwest Golden Knights Express

-Starting Point: Born and Raised Las Vegas (7260 S. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas, NV 89113)

-Departure Times Prior to Game Start: One hour and 50 minutes; one hour and 30 minutes; and one hour and 10 minutes

-Estimated length of ride: 30 minutes

TICKETS: There are still tickets available (as of 7:50am 10/10). Visit AXS.com. MARCH TO T-MOBILE ARENA: To celebrate the T-Mobile Arena doors opening for the Golden Knights inaugural home opener, there will be a fan march from New York-New York Hotel to the front doors of the arena. The march, which will feature special fan engagement activities, will start underneath the Brooklyn Bridge at 4:45 p.m. PT and conclude at Toshiba Plaza for a brief ceremony before the doors open at 5 p.m. NATIONAL ANTHEM: The national anthem at Tuesday’s game will be led by a member of the Route 91 Harvest Festival Team, the music festival that was the site of Sunday’s tragic shooting. He will be joined in by 14 other members of the Harvest Festival Team, all of whom were at the event on Sunday and acted with great courage helping those injured and assisting first responders with their efforts. INTERMISSION: Cirque du Soleil will perform during the first intermission.