Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, October 10th

By Chet Buchanan
  1. What actress is the latest to get mom-shamed for kissing her son on the lips in an Instagram post?       A: OLIVIA WILDE
  2. Which ESPN personality was suspended for two weeks over what they said on Twitter?        A: JEMELE HILL
  3. Who donated $7 million to build Charlotte, North Carolina medical clinics?         A: MICHAEL JORDAN
  4. On his podcast, dog the bounty Hunter updated fans on his wife’s throat cancer treatment. What’s her name?        A: BETH
  5. Jason Ritter broke of the Guinness world record for the most hugs in a minute while on what TV show?       A: THE VIEW
