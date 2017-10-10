The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/10/17

Madison O’Neill from Iowa was in search of a date when she had been invited to her friends wedding 2 years ago. Originally she was going to take her brother, but he soon found another date… So she posted on her twitter, “hit me up if you want to be my date to a wedding” and got an unexpected response when Chuck Dorhmann replied! She hadn’t seen Chuck since high school, but she decided to give it a shot. Now? They’re engaged, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

