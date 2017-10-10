Young Holley – “Real Man”

That dude Young Holley has been at it for years. I remember being in high school and being excited that I was getting ready to go to the same college as him the following year.

Anyways fast forward to now he is hitting us with consistent content and I am loving every bit of it. I also love the message in this record as I can totally relate to it.

I have fallen into the phase of life where I spend less time with friends doing pointless activities because to grow and progress you must be focused 110.

That means spending money wisely, using your time efficiently and giving it all you got to be completely vague. Pretty much being a an adult.

Anyways if you can relate this record is for you – get hip below!