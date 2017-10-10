LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Young Holley – “Real Man”

By A.D.
Filed Under: A.D., detroit, Las Vegas, real man, southfield, vegas, young holley, yung vegas

That dude Young Holley has been at it for years. I remember being in high school and being excited that I was getting ready to go to the same college as him the following year.

Anyways fast forward to now he is hitting us with consistent content and I am loving every bit of it. I also love the message in this record as I can totally relate to it.

I have fallen into the phase of life where I spend less time with friends doing pointless activities because to grow and progress you must be focused 110.

That means spending money wisely, using your time efficiently and giving it all you got to be completely vague. Pretty much being a an adult.

Anyways if you can relate this record is for you – get hip below!

More from A.D.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime
Get Started Now

Listen Live