Chets Randoms for 10/11/17

By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts for you…

The United States military has a MAXIMUM height cutoff.  No one over 6-foot-8 can enlist.

The“Guinness Book of World Records” has discontinued some of its categories, including raw egg consumption . . . heaviest pet . . . and most beers consumed in an hour.

Elephants have more genes related to smell than any other animal studied so far. They have five times more scent genes than humans . . . and twice as many as dogs.

The dates 4/4, 6/6, 8/8, 10/10, and 12/12 all fall on the same day of the week, every year.

Adolf Hitler was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1939.  But the prize ended up not being awarded to anyone, because World War Two broke out.  You know, because of Hitler.

