Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, October 11th

There’s $223 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot… There’s a $1,000 Bonus… And one Spence to beat… Will you win next? Try playing Spence’s Challenge, it’s a five questions, thirty second pop-culture trivia game! Tie Spence and you’ll win all of the cash in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, beat Spence and you’ll win the $1,000 bonus!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!