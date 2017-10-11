LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, October 11th

By Spence
There’s $223 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot… There’s a $1,000 Bonus… And one Spence to beat… Will you win next? Try playing Spence’s Challenge, it’s a five questions, thirty second pop-culture trivia game! Tie Spence and you’ll win all of the cash in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, beat Spence and you’ll win the $1,000 bonus!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Harvey Weinstein’s soon-to-be-ex-wife Georgina Chapman the designer of which fashion line?      A: MARCHESA
  2. For the first time in 29 years, what place did Oprah just recently go?             A: THE BANK
  3. Who did the New Orleans saints trade Adrian Peterson to?          A: ARIZONA CARDINALS
  4. Ariana Grande showing off her new hair color. What color is it?            A: GREY
  5. Quick! What is the name of the new Star Wars movie?          A: THE LAST JEDI
