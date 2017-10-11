Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, October 11th

There’s $223 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot… There’s a $1,000 Bonus… And one Spence to beat… Will you win next? Try playing Spence’s Challenge, it’s a five questions, thirty second pop-culture trivia game! Tie Spence and you’ll win all of the cash in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, beat Spence and you’ll win the $1,000 bonus!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Harvey Weinstein’s soon-to-be-ex-wife Georgina Chapman the designer of which fashion line? A: MARCHESA
- For the first time in 29 years, what place did Oprah just recently go? A: THE BANK
- Who did the New Orleans saints trade Adrian Peterson to? A: ARIZONA CARDINALS
- Ariana Grande showing off her new hair color. What color is it? A: GREY
- Quick! What is the name of the new Star Wars movie? A: THE LAST JEDI