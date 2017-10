Mark is an animal groomer in New York who loves two things… Dogs and his job! Mark said he can see the change that a simple haircut will do to change a dogs mood. Then he thought to himself, someone should cut the hair of all shelter dogs or rescue dogs that need it. The rest is history, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

