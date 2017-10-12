LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Chets Randoms for 10/12/17

By Chet Buchanan
The chemical compounds that cause a “skunk” smell in old beer are the same compounds that actual skunks have in their spray.

People search for large boobs on PornHub 10 times more than small boobs.

There’s one volcano in the world that doesn’t have red or orange lava.  The lava from the Kawah Ijen volcano in Indonesia is BRIGHT BLUE.

The correct word for a female dude is NOT dudette . . . it’s dudine.

“Pong” was never supposed to be released . . . a developer at Atari made it during a training exercise.  But Atari’s founder liked it so much they decided to take it public.

