The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/12/17

In memory of the recent tragedy that took place at Mandalay Bay last Sunday, Las Vegas local Mary Rendina wanted to find a new way to help! So she started the #58RandomActsOfKindness movement! Participants are encouraged to do random acts of kindness throughout the day and post them on the #58RandomActsOfKindness Facebook Page. Mary hopes that this will create love and positivity in this dark time, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am