The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/12/17

By Chet Buchanan
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In memory of the recent tragedy that took place at Mandalay Bay last Sunday, Las Vegas local Mary Rendina wanted to find a new way to help! So she started the #58RandomActsOfKindness movement! Participants are encouraged to do random acts of kindness throughout the day and post them on the #58RandomActsOfKindness Facebook Page. Mary hopes that this will create love and positivity in this dark time, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

