Chets Randoms for 10/13/17

Parts of “The Lion King” and “Pocahontas” were animated in North Korea.

Durex created the first latex condom in 1920, the first condom with lubricant in 1957, and the first condom company website in 1997.

The original definition of “weird” was “having the power to control the fate or destiny of human beings.”

Marilyn Monroe had an IQ of 163 . . . Albert Einstein’s IQ was 160.

Harry S. Truman, Michael J. Fox, and Ulysses S. Grant all have middle initials that don’t stand for anything. In Michael J. Fox’s case, his real middle name was Andrew.

-He went with “J” to distinguish himself from a guy already in the Screen Actors Guild.