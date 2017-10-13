LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/13/17

By Chet Buchanan
Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

There’s a 22-year-old man in Brazil who is a huge MMA fan and wanted to take his girlfriend to a local fight. The tickets were expensive, so he tried to sell brownies on the street to make some extra cash. Unfortunately, he had little success and instead used the money he was going to pay his bills with and buys the tickets. Right before the fight starts, one of the fighters is unable to fight! So what does he do? The 22 year old steps in the octagon, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

