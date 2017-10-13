The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/13/17

There’s a 22-year-old man in Brazil who is a huge MMA fan and wanted to take his girlfriend to a local fight. The tickets were expensive, so he tried to sell brownies on the street to make some extra cash. Unfortunately, he had little success and instead used the money he was going to pay his bills with and buys the tickets. Right before the fight starts, one of the fighters is unable to fight! So what does he do? The 22 year old steps in the octagon, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

