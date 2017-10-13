Win Tickets To Fetish and Fantasy

Be sure not to miss your chance to be there for the scariest — and naughtiest –Halloween party Las Vegas has ever seen. Listen all week (Oct. 14th and 15th) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Fetish and Fantasy Halloween Ball at Red Rock Hotel and Casino on October 28.

You must be 21 or over to attend…so all you youngins can lay off your dialing fingers this week. But for all the rest of you up for some spooky hot Halloween hijinks, good luck!

Wanna be the first to know about KLUC events, contests, and ticket giveaways? Sign-up for our weekly newsletter!