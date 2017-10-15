LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Spence’s Song of the Week

By Spence
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Niall Horan, parodies, parody, Slow Hands
Alex Wong/Getty Images

It’s the parody trifecta triumphant, the third and final remix of the Niall Horan smash, “Slow Hands.” This time, Spence, with the help of P1D1, Jesse the Showfiller, takes aim at #45’s tiny digits in “Small Hands.”
 


 
A new Song of the Week every Friday morning at 8:05.
 
A Niall Horan parody that salutes theater companies everywhere. It’s “Jazz Hands.”
 

 
Inspired by the old Seinfeld episode featuring the phrase “Man Hands,” here’s the aforementioned “Man Hands,” Niall Horan “Slow Hands” parody.
 
With the events of one, October his song this week pays tribute to those heroes in uniform, or not, and the people we say everyday in hopes of seeing them tomorrow. This is “I’m Glad You’re Here.”
 

 
Inspired by real life events, Chet, most certainly was, felt up by the TSA.
 

 
It’s September…we get it, Mother Nature, we live in the desert but 105 IN SEPTEMBER?!?!?! Spence’s Song of the Week covers how it is with “It’s Friggin’ Hot: Part 2.”
 

 
Dare we say that this is the official anthem of summer in Las Vegas, “It’s Friggin’ Hot: Part 1.”
 

 
And…for you knuckleheads who can’t handle their booze during the three-day weekend, check out, “Labor Day Drunk.”
 

 

More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live