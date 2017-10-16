O.J. Walks Into A Bar…

O.J. Simpson has been released from jail and is now out on the Vegas streets where he has been seen in various locations around town. There was the cell phone video that went viral of OJ at a local gas station. Lately OJ has been spotted hanging out and partying at the club… On Friday Chet’s friend has an encounter with him at Downtown-Summerlin! This begs us to ask the question… What would you do if you’re having a drink and OJ walks into the Bar?

Would you have a drink with him? Would you even talk to him? Listen to what P1’s across the valley thought, Below!