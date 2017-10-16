Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, October 16th

By Spence
Do you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game with $295.00 on the line in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! All you have to do is tie Spence for the cash, beat him and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. A lookalike got dressed up like a famous soccer player and made it as far as the sidelines before being arrested Saturday. Who did he look like?    A: CHRISTINO RONALDO
  2. Meagen Markle is leaving her TV show, leading many to believe Prince Harry will propose. What show is she leaving?    A: SUITS
  3. What car company fired hundreds of employees following performance reviews?        A: TESLA 
  4. A video is trending showing astronauts on the International Space Station playing with what?        A: FIDGET SPINNER
  5. The NFL’s last unbeaten team went down to the Steelers yesterday. Who was it?          A: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 
