Spence’s Challenge: Monday, October 16th

Do you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game with $295.00 on the line in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! All you have to do is tie Spence for the cash, beat him and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- A lookalike got dressed up like a famous soccer player and made it as far as the sidelines before being arrested Saturday. Who did he look like? A: CHRISTINO RONALDO
- Meagen Markle is leaving her TV show, leading many to believe Prince Harry will propose. What show is she leaving? A: SUITS
- What car company fired hundreds of employees following performance reviews? A: TESLA
- A video is trending showing astronauts on the International Space Station playing with what? A: FIDGET SPINNER
- The NFL’s last unbeaten team went down to the Steelers yesterday. Who was it? A: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS