The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/16/17

Have you ever heard of BrocktoberFest? Well, there’s a 7-year-old boy in Biddeford, Maine, named Brock Chadwick who was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer… To help lift his spirits, his parents asked friends and family with a post on FaceBook asking to send uplifting Halloween cards to Brock. This has now Exploded! Brock has received over 1,000 cards from literally all over the world! “It’s made him smile a whole lot more,” Brock’s mom said, It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

If you’d like to donate to Brock’s treatment, CLICK HERE!

If you’d like to send Brock a card, please send them to ~ 11 McKenney Drive, Biddeford, ME 04005