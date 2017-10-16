LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

The Script Bounce The Chelsea Inside The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas!

By Gianni Giancola
Filed Under: Breakfree, Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Music, rain, script, The Script
PC: Gianni Giancola
The Script 2017.

The Script took Las Vegas head on and performed at the Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas! Tonight opened with Scottish singer-songwriter, Tom Walker, who sang with soul and heart with each and every track. He gave the audience exactly what they came for… a great performance! His impressive vocals almost sounding Jon Bellion-like ended his set with his NEW single, ‘Hartland.’

img 5875 e1508142491765 The Script Bounce The Chelsea Inside The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas!

img 5879 The Script Bounce The Chelsea Inside The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas!

The Script took center stage singing, “Rock The World” giving the audience a tease of what was in store for the rest of the night. The stage had a giant backdrop of two neon angel wings on a brick wall which are the exact wings on their NEW “Freedom Child” album released on September 1, 2017.

img 5888 The Script Bounce The Chelsea Inside The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas!

Jumping about 40 minutes into the concert the band finishes a song and the lead singer, Danny O’Donoghue, disappears into the darkness of the left side of the stage. He reappears in the audience in the back of The Chelsea causing an uproar. The fans went crazy grabbing onto the ‘Rain’ singer trying to get selfies and videos!

photo1thescript The Script Bounce The Chelsea Inside The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas!

photo2thescript The Script Bounce The Chelsea Inside The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas!

img 5914 e1508143015518 The Script Bounce The Chelsea Inside The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas!

O’Donoghue made his way around the audience ending back on stage ending the song in one piece.

‘Breakfree’ was performed which made the night feel complete. Even after all of the tragedy that Vegas has faced, we are still keeping strong as a community. The Script was really thankful we came out and it showed during their performance.

More from Gianni Giancola
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live