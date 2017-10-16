The Script Bounce The Chelsea Inside The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas!

The Script took Las Vegas head on and performed at the Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas! Tonight opened with Scottish singer-songwriter, Tom Walker, who sang with soul and heart with each and every track. He gave the audience exactly what they came for… a great performance! His impressive vocals almost sounding Jon Bellion-like ended his set with his NEW single, ‘Hartland.’

The Script took center stage singing, “Rock The World” giving the audience a tease of what was in store for the rest of the night. The stage had a giant backdrop of two neon angel wings on a brick wall which are the exact wings on their NEW “Freedom Child” album released on September 1, 2017.

Jumping about 40 minutes into the concert the band finishes a song and the lead singer, Danny O’Donoghue, disappears into the darkness of the left side of the stage. He reappears in the audience in the back of The Chelsea causing an uproar. The fans went crazy grabbing onto the ‘Rain’ singer trying to get selfies and videos!

O’Donoghue made his way around the audience ending back on stage ending the song in one piece.

‘Breakfree’ was performed which made the night feel complete. Even after all of the tragedy that Vegas has faced, we are still keeping strong as a community. The Script was really thankful we came out and it showed during their performance.