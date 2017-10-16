Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

What Is A Gila Monster Anyway?

By Spence
Vegas Golden Knights fans sat on the edges of their seats awaiting the announcement. Obviously, we’re the Knights, so we’re going to have a dude in armor walking about representing the team but who will be his large, plushy buddy, ya know, the kid-friendly, enthusiastic and funny Golden Knights mascot.

Would it be a noble, medieval steed with a charming personality, like, Donkey from the Shrek movies? No.

Come to think of it, how about a lovable ogre, like Shrek. Cute. Nah.

Oh, how about a powerful princess? A damsel, but not in distress, like Wonder Woman but more “knighty.” Nope.

Okay, okay, then it has to be a seven-foot tall clumsy, lizard green, confetti breathing dragon, right? Wrong.

Before a 6-3 loss to visiting Detroit, they introduced Chance the…Gila monster. Wha? Well, he’s yellow and has reptilian skin and um, did I mention that he’s a Gila monster. What is that, you ask? Well, it’s the only venomous lizard in the United States and it calls, at least part of, Southern Nevada home.

Social media was not friendly to Chance.
 


 
Personally, I think he looks like a pharmaceutical company cartoon character pushing a pill for dry, cracked heels. Cannot wait to purchase a plushy for my kid.
 
Learn more about Chance the Gila monster.

Learn more about the Banded Gila Monster here.
 

