Chets Randoms for 10/17/17

By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts for you…

There are 122 statues in the world that are at least 100 feet tall, but only two of them are in the United States:  The Statue of Liberty . . . and a statue of Pegasus and a dragon in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Coca-Cola’s Dr. Pepper clone has had four name changes since it was introduced:  It started as Peppo in 1972, became Dr. Pibb later that year, changed to Mr. Pibb in 1973 after Dr. Pepper sued, and then became Pibb Xtra in 2001.

Based on the average life expectancy in the U.S., if you’re 18 years old, you only have about 3,160 weekends left in your life.  If you’re 40, you only have 2,015 left.

An octopus doesn’t have eight arms . . . it has six arms and two legs.  Two of its tentacles work like legs and help it move while the six arms grab food.

45% of all pregnancies in the U.S. happen by accident.

