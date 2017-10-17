Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Niall Horan Previews ‘Flicker’ Via Twitter

Filed Under: Niall Horan, One Direction
Photo: David Needleman

By Robyn Collins

As Niall Horan prepares for the release of his debut album, Flicker, this Friday, Oct. 20, he has been teasing fans with a taste of what is to come.

Horan shared short previews of the tracks “Fire Away,” “On The Loose,” and the album’s title track via his official Twitter account.

Check out all the previews from the former One Direction singer below.

 

 

