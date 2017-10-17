Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

By Chet Buchanan
Ed Sheeran recently broke his ‘playing’ hand after he was struck by a car while riding his bike… In honor of this terrible tragedy, Chet, Spence, and Kayla played a new game called “Save Ed Sheeran!”

How do you play? It’s easy! When you start hearing the Ed Sheeran song you’ve got  20 seconds to answer all the Ed Sheeran trivia questions before the song ends and BOOM! Ed Sheeran get’s hit by a car…  How do you save him? Answer all of the questions before time runs out!

Listen to Chet, Spence and Kayla play the fist ever edition of, Save Ed Sheeran! Below! 

