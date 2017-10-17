Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, October 17th

By Spence
With $1,323 on the line, it may be worth it to read something in your timeline….. because that’s pretty much all it takes. Chet drafts questions every night based on the headlines he sees. So they’re pretty much that same things you see when you check your phone before bed. Wanna play???

  1. What -states governor says he’d like to see NFL players stop the anthem protest instead speak out against domestic violence?        A: WISCONSIN
  2. Which NBA team just waived their first round draft pick form last year?      A: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
  3. A guy in Texas got busted for a nine-year-old scam where he stole over 1.2 million dollars worth of what?     A: FAJITAS
  4. 21-year-old Sebastian Kurz is set to become the world’s youngest leader of a country. Which one?            A: AUSTRIA
  5. At a luncheon honoring her Friday, who did Kelly Clarkson totally fangirl out over?              A: GAL GODOT/WONDER WOMAN
