The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/17/17

It was a complete shock for Jon Cluett, his wife and four children between the ages of 6 and 12 when they were staying in a lakeside hut on Loch Eilt and they woke up to find that their canoe was gone… They tried calling for help and after getting in contact with police they were eventually rescued by the one and only, “Hogwarts Express!”

Obviously, there’s no real Hogwarts Express, but it just so happens that the nearest train to the Cluett family was the same train used when filming the Harry Potter movies! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

