Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 10/17/17

By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day
Photo by Sheri Lowen/Universal Orlando Resort via Getty Images

It was a complete shock for Jon Cluett, his wife and four children between the ages of 6 and 12 when they were staying in a lakeside hut on Loch Eilt and they woke up to find that their canoe was gone… They tried calling for help and after getting in contact with police they were eventually rescued by the one and only, “Hogwarts Express!”

Obviously, there’s no real Hogwarts Express, but it just so happens that the nearest train to the Cluett family was the same train used when filming the Harry Potter movies! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day! 

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime

Listen Live