Chets Randoms for 10/18/17

By Davey The ShowKiller
(Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images)

Here are some random facts for you…

It costs you approximately 21 to 29 cents every year to use your turn signals, based on the amount of energy they use and the tiny amount of gas that takes.

The tallest men in the world are in the Netherlands, with an average height of just over six feet. The shortest are in Indonesia, with an average height of 5-foot-2.  (The American average is 5-foot-9-and-a-half.)

The word “Ye” . . . like in “Ye Olde Shoppe” . . . is actually pronounced “The.” In medieval English, people used a “y” to abbreviate “th.”

Jim Carrey had the chance to play Captain Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean” but turned it down because it conflicted with his filming schedule for “Bruce Almighty”.

The oldest hotel in the world is a hot spring hotel in Japan called Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan. It was founded over 1,300 years ago . . . in 705 A.D.

