Halloween Might as Well be Canceled!

P1D1 Amber found this on Facebook:

“So, my brother, back east, informed me that his lovely little 6 y/o daughter will not be allowed to be Moana at her school’s Halloween party. Why? Well, schools are particularly concerned with not offending anyone. So, parents were told their children’s costumes had to be approved by the school before Halloween day. My niece, who loves Moana, watches it every day after school. She has wanted to be Moana for Halloween since she saw the movie. Well, she will be when she’s out trick or treating but NOT at school. The teacher rejected her costume because it could be considered culturally insensitive because my niece is not Polynesian. She’s a little white girl, for sure, blonde and green-eyed. Now, my brother and his wife are forced to try and explain why their little girl, who has no clue what cultural appropriation is…she just loves Moana. 2017 sucks.” Shouldn’t we all just cancel Halloween at this point?