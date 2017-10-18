Watch SZA Perform ‘Normal Girl’ on ‘Jools Holland’

By Hayden Wright

SZA crossed the pond to appear on BBC Two’s Jools Holland show, where she performed “Normal Girl” from her debut studio album. She was backed by a three-piece band (guitar, drums and keyboard) and wore a stylish pink overcoat for the appearance.

Related: Maroon 5 and SZA Get Surreal for ‘What Lovers Do’ Video

It’s been a big year for SZA: In addition to her hit album Ctrl, her singles “The Weekend” and “Love Galore” put the singer on the map. She’s appeared on Maroon 5’s “What Lovers Do” and is currently touring with Bryson Tiller.

Watch SZA perform “Normal Girl” below.