Over 5,700 homes have been destroyed so far in the wildfires in Northern California. In one of those homes destroyed a 9 year old named Loren Jade Smith, and he lost all of his baseball memorabilia. Loren even wrote a letter to his favorite team, the Oakland Athletics. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

