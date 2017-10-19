Are The Killers the Best Band from Nevada?

Thrillist.com has a list of ‘The Best Band from Every State,’ and naturally, there’s bound to be a lot of controversy over it…based on individual taste, as well as debates over which states can claim which bands. For those of us in the Silver State they selected The Killers. Do you agree?

How about Imagine Dragons or Panic! At The Disco? Or, you could go old school with The Crystal Method.

And no one wants to be embarrassed…like New Yorkers wouldn’t want their state to be represented by the Spin Doctors. No one would. And thankfully, the Spin Doctors did not make this list, because they are objectively terrible.

As for the rules, the site says, quote, “The band must have been formed in or primarily based in the state…lots of groups move to Los Angeles, Nashville, or New York City after scoring a record deal, but they’re not from those cities…

“Only groups, not individual artists, are considered. This admittedly skews the list away from hip-hop and country.”

And, “These are not simply OUR favorite bands from every state…we considered…historical significance, influence, popularity, and ‘quality.'”

Here are 20 of the best ones:

1. Alaska: Portugal. The Man

2. Arizona: Meat Puppets

3. California: The Beach Boys

4. Delaware: George Thorogood and the Destroyers

5. Florida: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

6. Georgia: Outkast

7. Illinois: Earth, Wind & Fire

8. Indiana: Jackson 5

9. Iowa: The Everly Brothers

10. Kansas: Kansas

11. Kentucky: My Morning Jacket

12. Minnesota: Prince and the Revolution

13. Mississippi: Rae Sremmurd

14. Nevada: The Killers

15. New Jersey: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

16. New York: Television

17. Ohio: The Isley Brothers

18. Pennsylvania: The Roots

19. Texas: Destiny’s Child

20. Wisconsin: Garbage