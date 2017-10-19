Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chets Randoms for 10/19/17

By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts for you…

Most kangaroos are left handed.

There’s a word to describe half a decade, or five years . . . it’s called a lustrum.

The Beatles mention a walrus in THREE of their songs:  “Glass Onion”“Come Together”, and, of course, “I Am the Walrus”.  They sure liked walruses?

The most abused Social Security number ever is 078-05-1120 . . . it’s been used in fraud by at least 40,000 different people.  It belonged to a woman named Hilda Whitcher, who was a secretary at a wallet company.

In 1938, Social Security cards were new, and Hilda’s boss wanted people to see how they looked in a wallet.  So every one of their wallets came with a sample Social Security card inside . . . with Hilda’s number on it.

Tetanus isn’t caused by the rust on rusty nails . . . the rust just provides a perfect breeding ground for the bacteria that causes tetanus.

