Eminem Surprises Pistons Fans At Season Opener

By Hayden Wright

It was a historic night for the Detroit Pistons last night (Oct. 18). After four decades of playing ball in the suburbs, the team returned to downtown Detroit to break in their new stadium. To ring in the season opener at Little Caesars Arena, hometown icon Eminem made a rare appearance. He marched onstage while his classic “Lose Yourself” played and offered a pep talk to the crowd:

“Welcoming back, for the first time in almost 40 years, to our city, to my city, to your city, make some noise for the Detroit Pistons,” Em said. “Let’s go.”

Em’s riding high on the viral success of his anti-Donald Trump freestyle “The Storm” which debuted at last week’s BET Hip-Hop Awards.

The Pistons beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-90 and the game included some other music stars: Kid Rock was at the game as was Big Sean. Skylar Grey performed at halftime.

The rapper shared a photo of himself and Sean at the game, check it out below.