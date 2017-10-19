Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Katy Perry Got Stuck On a Floating Prop at Her Nashville Show: Watch

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Katy Perry found herself lost in space at a gig in Nashville this week (Oct. 18).

Perry was performing “Thinking of You” on a floating model of the planet Saturn when the prop malfunctioned, stranding the pop star perched above her audience.

“This is the first time I’ve been stuck in space,” Perry joked to the crowd. “I know I’m kind of a space cadet but actually, this thing is stuck. What should I do? Should I tell some jokes, should I tell some stories, should I just sing another song?”

Eventually, Perry was slowly lowered down onto the main floor of the arena, where she jumped from the prop into the waiting arms of fans below.

Watch the wild moment below.

