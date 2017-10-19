Lil Uzi Vert Calls Off Joint Tour with Playboi Carti

By Scott T. Sterling

Well, that was fast.

Just one day after announcing what was shaping up to be among the hottest rap tours of the year with Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert has come out to say that it’s no longer happening.

Related: Lil Uzi Vert Shares 15 Cartoon Videos for ‘Luv is Rage 2’ Album

“Not going on tour wit carti need 2 focus,” is all Lil Uzi Vert posted on Twitter regarding the abrupt tour cancellation. See the tweet below.

The unexpected announcement arrives a mere 24 hours after the two rappers revealed a full tour itinerary for the the 16*29 tour, which was named after a rumored but unconfirmed joint mixtape the two rappers are currently working on.

There has been no word yet from the Playboi Carti camp regarding the sudden cancellation or status of the previously announced tour dates.